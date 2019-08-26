Shots fired at homes in Walker

WALKER, Mich. – Police are investigating a drive-by shooting over the weekend in Walker.

Police say the shooting happened about 12:45 a.m. Sunday in the area of West Grand Boulevard and Faircrest Avenue. Police say they believe two vehicles were involved and they may have parked in the area. After the shooting, the vehicles may have fled towards Lake Michigan Drive.

Several shots were fired at occupied homes. Several homes were hit, but no one was injured.

Anyone with information should call Walker Police at 616-791-6788 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.