Spectrum Health closing STR!VE program in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- A West Michigan-based hospital has announced plans to close its membership-based healthcare center after two years in business.

Spectrum Health plans to close its STR!VE primary care clinic which was located in the Waters Building on Ottawa Avenue in downtown Grand Rapids.

The clinic's last day in business will be august 31st, according to its website.

Although the location is closing,the company hopes to transition STR!VE services to other primary care offices within Spectrum Health.

If you are a patient, services will be maintained until the end of the month.

Spectrum says this will help them in planning for the future of primary care services.