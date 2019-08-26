Spectrum Health closing STR!VE program in Grand Rapids

Posted 6:55 AM, August 26, 2019, by , Updated at 07:13AM, August 26, 2019

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- A West Michigan-based hospital has announced plans to close its membership-based healthcare center after two years in business.

Statement on STR!VE's website

Statement on STR!VE's website about closure

Spectrum Health plans to close its STR!VE primary care clinic which was located in the Waters Building on Ottawa Avenue in downtown Grand Rapids.

The clinic's last day in business will be august 31st, according to its website.

Although the location is closing,the company hopes to transition STR!VE services to other primary care offices within Spectrum Health.

If you are a patient, services will be maintained until the end of the month.

Spectrum says this will help them in planning for the future of primary care services.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.