Still persevering: Boy with rare brain cancer competes in weekend race

POTTERVILLE, Mich– A little boy battling a rare form of brain cancer is continuing to demonstrate his determination to overcome obstacles in his way.

On Saturday, Peyton Dennis took part in a race in Eaton County where he and other kids ran around the track usually used by the Sod Slinger’s Lawn Mower Racing. Peyton’s father posted a video of the race, and while his 4-year-old was well behind everyone else, he never gave up.

That sense of perseverance is something Peyton knows well after being diagnosed with Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma, or DIPG back in February, which is an aggressive form of inoperable brain cancer.

Peyton is currently in hospice care, and has been given months to live. However, his family is hoping a new trial medicine will shrink the tumor. Family members tell FOX 17 the drugs cost $10,000 per week, or $20,000 for a month's supply.

The family does have a GoFundMe page set up to help with ongoing medical costs.