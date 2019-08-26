Strong start key for Battle Creek Central

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BATTLE CREEK CENTRAL, Mich. -- Battle Creek Central graduated 19 seniors and most of its starters from last season teams that won seven games including a playoff contest.

With a young team this fall, the Bearcats will look for a quick start to gain some momentum.

"I think the thing for us is build their confidence early," eighth year head coach Lorin Granger said. "A lot of these guys dressed for those playoff games but didn't necessarily play. "We have a few leaders in our senior class that good football players we are going to rely heavily on those guys and then try to build confidence in the young guys, hopefully that is the winning formula for us."

The Bearcats will use last season's success as a motivator this fall.

"I think it is just another stepping stone for this community," senior running back and linebacker Markel Main said. "In my eyes I'm just trying to keep going up that ladder, just trying to build."

Battle Creek Central will host St. Joseph to start the season Thursday night.