Suspicious fire at vacant Calhoun County home, firefighters say

PENNFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Fire investigators are working to determine what sparked a house fire overnight.

It happened just after midnight Monday at a vacant home, 9101 Bellevue Road in Pennfield Township of Calhoun County.

Firefighters say a neighbor called 911 to report it and when crews arrived they say there was a fire in every window and door.

Nearby fire departments were called in to help fight the fire.

No one was injured in the fire and officials do believe it was suspicious.