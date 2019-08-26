Teen missing from Newaygo County

NEWAYGO, Mich. – The Newaygo County Sheriff is asking for help in finding a 14-year-old boy.

Jaydn Stone was last seen on August 17 while his family was vacationing in Newaygo County. He is believed to have run away. Deputies say they have reason to believe he may travel to the Grand Rapids or Wyoming areas.

He is described as being white, with blonde hair and blue eyes. He’s about 5’5″ tall and weighs 212 pounds. His left ear is pierced and has a tattoo of a cross on his right bicep.

Anyone with information should call Newaygo deputies at 231-689-7303.