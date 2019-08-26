Teen shot and killed in Muskegon Sunday night

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MUSKEGON, Mich. - One person is dead after a shooting Sunday night in Muskegon.

Police say they were called to the 1500 block of 7th Street at about 10:00 p.m. Sunday. There, they found an 18-year-old Muskegon man in the street, dead from a gunshot wound to the head.

No one has been arrested at this time. The man's identity has not been released.

Anyone with information should call Muskegon Police at 231-724-6750 or Silent Observer at 231-722-7463.