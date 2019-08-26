Teen shot and killed in Muskegon Sunday night

Posted 8:52 AM, August 26, 2019, by , Updated at 08:56AM, August 26, 2019

MUSKEGON, Mich. - One person is dead after a shooting Sunday night in Muskegon.

Police say they were called to the 1500 block of 7th Street at about 10:00 p.m. Sunday. There, they found an 18-year-old Muskegon man in the street, dead from a gunshot wound to the head.

No one has been arrested at this time.  The man's identity has not been released.

Anyone with information should call Muskegon Police at 231-724-6750 or Silent Observer at 231-722-7463.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

2 comments

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.