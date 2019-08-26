Two people sentenced for plotting to abduct and rape a child

COLDWATER, Mich. – Two people were sentenced Monday morning for plotting to kidnap and rape a child.

Talia Furman and David Bailey were both sentenced to 25 to 50 years in prison for Conspiracy to Commit 1st Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct and another 11 to 50 years for Conspiracy to Kidnap a Child. Police say they were part of a child pornography ring that spanned Branch and Calhoun counties. Both entered guilty pleas in Branch Monday morning.

Furman and Bailey were part of a four-person group that included Matthew Toole and Jayme Lapoint. Toole has already been sentenced in Calhoun County and is awaiting trial in Branch County. Lapoint is expected to be sentenced later in September. Furman is also already serving 25 to 70 years in Calhoun County for a Criminal Sexual Conduct charge involving an infant.

Michigan State Police say that the group plotted to kidnap, rape and kill a little girl from a county fair in May 2018. Police found child sexually abusive materials on their cellphones while investigating.

