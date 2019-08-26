Whitehall to lean on experience this season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WHITEHALL, Mich -- The Whitehall football program has been to the playoffs five straight years and the Vikings plan to rely on some experienced guys this fall.

"Really we return nine guys with starting experience on defense which is really cool," seventh year head coach Tony Sigmon said. "Offensively we return quite a few of our skill kids and a nice mixture of offensive lineman. I think it really kind of starts out with that senior group, we have four kids that have been playing on varsity for three years and I think that is a really big factor for us moving forward for success."

Life in the West Michigan Conference is not easy, Montague and Oakridge have been on top, but Whitehall hopes its experience will give it a shot at the top spot this fall.

"Look at our line they are huge," senior slot receiver and safety Kyler Honore said. "Everybody, even our second string, our scout team, they work so hard and make us even better everyday."

The Vikings open the season Thursday at Parma County Western which won a district championship last year.