× 1 hospitalized after shooting in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police are investigating a shooting Tuesday afternoon in Grand Rapids after a man arrived at an area hospital with a gunshot wound.

In a tweet, Grand Rapids police said it may have happened near the intersection of Grandville Avenue and Tulip Street SW.

Information on what led up to the shooting or if any suspects had been identified or arrested wasn’t immediately available.

The victim’s condition is unknown at this time.