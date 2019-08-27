Belding leaning on experience with new head coach

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BELDING, Mich. — Belding is returning a ton of experience from a team that finished third place in the OK Silver and lost to the top two teams by a combined six points.

As many as 15 starters are returning from last year’s team, but they will be under a new head coach as former Reed City coach Monty Price steps in for Joe Schwander, who left for Forest Hills Eastern.

Price is feeling confident in his team heading into his first year at the helm.

“We have talent in all positions we've got some great competition going on in practice kids are pushing kids,” Price said. “They are working hard, they are buying into the system every day, one day at a time.

“I am not into making guarantees or making predictions, but I promise you that our kids are going to compete, they are going to play hard and if we continue to do the things that we are preaching and continue to accept those things I think we will be in a good spot."

Running back Riley Hart, a four-year varsity player, is the most experienced of the group that also returns quarterback Cole Reeves and two leaders on the offensive line.

Belding is switching to the Wing-T offense this year, reminiscent of some teams of the past.

"I don't think we've ever had the expectation of people believing in us and thinking we are good so it is nice but it also sucks because we have a target on our back everyone is out to get us I feel like and that will be their goal,” Hart said.