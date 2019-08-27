Bungee fitness classes coming to Grand Rapids studio

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Grand Rapids, Mich. - Fly into a new fitness program with bungee fitness classes at Zeal Aerial Fitness.

The fitness studio is the only studio in Michigan to offer the low impact, high energy classes.

Teachers at Zeal Aerial were recently trained by Grounded Aerial, a bungee training company that travels the world teaching bungee!

The classes are good for everyone. All ages, sizes and physical ability are able to take these classes.

Zeal Aerial is offering classes the next two days from 5pm to 8pm. Otherwise, you'll have to wait a couple more weeks until they launch their classes this fall.

For more information on the classes or Zeal Aerial, click here.