Beach Hazards Advisory Posted

Bungee fitness classes coming to Grand Rapids studio

Posted 11:24 AM, August 27, 2019, by , Updated at 11:35AM, August 27, 2019

Grand Rapids, Mich. - Fly into a new fitness program with bungee fitness classes at Zeal Aerial Fitness.

The fitness studio is the only studio in Michigan to offer the low impact, high energy classes.

Teachers at Zeal Aerial were recently trained by Grounded Aerial, a bungee training company that travels the world teaching bungee!

The classes are good for everyone. All ages, sizes and physical ability are able to take these classes.

Zeal Aerial is offering classes the next two days from 5pm to 8pm. Otherwise, you'll have to wait a couple more weeks until they launch their classes this fall.

For more information on the classes or Zeal Aerial, click here.

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.