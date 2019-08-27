Final weekend to meet mermaids and ninjas at Great Lakes Crossing exhibits

Posted 10:50 AM, August 27, 2019, by , Updated at 10:51AM, August 27, 2019

August is National Family Fun Month, and SEA LIFE Michigan Aquarium and Legoland Discovery Center have extra fun events to enjoy for the whole family. There's still time to head to Great Lakes Crossing to check out the Meet a Mermaid and Ninjago events to make the summer's last moments special.

Now through September 1 kids can Meet a Mermaid Event at SEA LIFE Michigan Aquarium. Guests are invited to watch the mermaids swim in the ocean tank with more than 2,500 sea creatures, interact with mermaids at meet and greets, and trade their legs for a fin with a “VIP Mermaid Makeover” and photoshoot. The VIP Mermaid Makeovers experience allows children from ages 3-12 to become a real mermaid complete with a tail, makeup, goodie bag, and photo.

Mermaid meet and greets will take place Thursday-Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 to 4:30. On Sunday meet and greets will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and 3 to 5 p.m.

For a full list of times, you can visit the SEA LIFE website at visitsealife.com.

Ninjago event days are based on the Lego "Ninjago" movie and will take place through September 2. Guests will be challenged to create a ninja battle scene, accomplish a scavenger hunt and build their own mech machine. Kids can meet and greet Kai, one of the stars of "Ninjago" and watch “LEGO NINJAGO: Master of the 4th Dimension” in the cinema.

Tickets for this attraction can be purchased at michigan.legolanddiscoverycenter.com. Or tickets can be purchased at the admissions desks.

All activities are included in general admission, but Mermaid makeovers require an additional ticket.

