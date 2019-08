Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Grand Rapids Symphony is just days away from kicking off its 90th season, and they want the community to see them perform by offering discounts on tickets.

Now until August 30, tickets for the upcoming season will be on sale for 30 percent off.

The new season will offer everything from Tchaikovsky to Tina Turner, and there's even a free concert coming up as well.

For a list of concerts and to purchase tickets, visit grsymphony.org.