Godwin Heights raising the stakes this season

WYOMING, Mich. -- Godwin Heights has enjoyed six consecutive non-losing seasons and four playoff years in a row in football, but this season the Wolverines want more.

"Now some of the goals have changed," second year head coach Brandan Kimble said. "Kids have different desires they want to win the conference we as a staff want to win the conference, fight for a playoff win, Godwin Heights has never hosted a playoff game so we just think about what would our fans and our community do if we had a playoff game what that would be like."

Like most teams, Godwin has key holes to fill, but the returners and the younger players are fitting together nicely early in practice.

"We got more young kids but they want to work," senior wide receiver and safety CJ Weems said. "They want it more than last years team and they want to work hard, they want to come in the weight room and I feel like we are going to be good because everybody want to work hard and play to win."

The Wolverines season opener is scheduled for Thursday night at Hamilton