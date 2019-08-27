Grand Rapids ranks 15th as ‘Best Place to Buy a House’

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Grand Rapids is proving to be a hot real estate market.

WalletHub.com released a study Tuesday morning saying Grand Rapids is the #15 ranked area in the country to buy a house right now. Grand Rapids is the top Michigan market ranked and is the #9 ranked mid-sized city in the country. The study ranked 300 areas in the U.S.

Grand Rapids got high rankings (#5) for Highest Median Home-Price appreciation, behind just Richmond, California, Oakland, California, Miami Gardens, Florida and Dearborn, Michigan. Home sales turnover, job growth and affordability were also some of the 23 factors WalletHub used in the study.

The top markets were Boise, Idaho and Frisco, Texas. The bottom three on the list were Dayton, Ohio, Detroit, and Newark, NJ.