× GRPD investigating 3 shootings in 16-hour span

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police are investigating three reports of shootings over the last 16 hours in Grand Rapids.

The first happened at 11 p.m. Monday in an alley between Buchanan and Division avenues. Police say a man was shot after an altercation with someone else.

A K-9 track was attempted, but the suspect wasn’t found. No arrests have been made to this point, but the victim is in stable condition.

Around 3 a.m. Tuesday, a man said he was shot at by several people who were sitting on a porch when he walked past a home on 1st Street NW. He ran away and eventually got to a hospital, where he was treated for a gunshot wound to the arm.

Nobody has been arrested in the incident.

The latest shooting happened around 3 p.m. Tuesday. Police haven’t specified where it happened, but a passerby said it may have happened at the intersection of Grandville Avenue and Tulip Street.

Investigators went to that scene for a couple hours but have since cleared it. Information on what happened was limited because the victim, who showed up at a hospital with serious injuries, was getting treatment when officers got to the hospital.

Investigators said it is too early to tell if any of the incidents are connected.