High beach hazard risk and small craft advisories continue on Lake Michigan

WEST MICHIGAN — A high beach hazard risk and small craft advisories for boaters remain in effect on Lake Michigan through Wednesday. Swimming is NOT advised and mariners will see rough conditions with waves reaching 5 to 7 feet. See graphic below.

Winds will be on the order of 15 to 25 knots from the west. Lake Michigan water temperatures are generally in the 60s. Additionally, all lakeshore counties remain under a Lakeshore Flood Advisory for high water levels and winds that may create some minor flooding in low lying areas at the immediate lakeshore. Waves are also expected to remain high and windy conditions into Thursday.

The image attached to this story was snapped on Tuesday by Jeremy Church. It illustrates the height of some of the crashing waves in Muskegon. I would expect a similar situation, perhaps even a bit higher, on Wednesday and again on Thursday.

