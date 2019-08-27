Beach Hazards Advisory Posted

Lions sign QB Luis Perez as backup option, cut David Fales

David Parry #75 of the New England Patriots sacks David Fales #8 of the Detroit Lions in the second quarter during the preseason game at Ford Field on August 8, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions have signed quarterback Luis Perez and cut quarterback David Fales, giving them another option behind Matthew Stafford.

Detroit made the move Tuesday, two days before playing its final preseason game at Cleveland.

Perez is a former Texas A&M-Commerce standout, who was on the Los Angeles Rams’ practice squad for part of last season as an undrafted rookie and was with the Philadelphia Eagles during the offseason. He played for the Birmingham Iron of the now-defunct Alliance of American Football.

Detroit signed Tom Savage to likely be its No. 2 quarterback, but his preseason was impacted by a concussion. The Lions also have quarterback Josh Johnson on the roster. Johnson has started eight NFL games, including three last year with Washington.

