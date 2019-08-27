× Motorcyclist after crashing into Cass Co. cornfield

MASON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A motorcyclist was hospitalized after crashing into a cornfield in Cass County.

It happened around 8:13 p.m. on M-205 near State Line Road in Mason Township, just north of the Michigan-Indiana border.

Authorities said the motorcyclist was going east on State Line Road when he ran a stop sign, went across the road and crashed in a cornfield. He was taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries suffered in the crash.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor.