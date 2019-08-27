Motorcyclist after crashing into Cass Co. cornfield

Posted 10:25 PM, August 27, 2019, by

MASON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A motorcyclist was hospitalized after crashing into a cornfield in Cass County.

It happened around 8:13 p.m. on M-205 near State Line Road in Mason Township, just north of the Michigan-Indiana border.

Authorities said the motorcyclist was going east on State Line Road when he ran a stop sign, went across the road and crashed in a cornfield. He was taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries suffered in the crash.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.