Newaygo looking to make the next step this fall

Posted 7:37 PM, August 27, 2019, by

NEWAYGO, Mich. -- Newaygo has made the playoffs in each of head coach Scott Van Essen's first two seasons as the Lions head coach.

This fall, Newaygo would like to make another step that includes making a run at a Central States Gold title.

"It's winning a conference championship that is the biggest step right now." Van Essen, who is 14-7 at Newaygo, said. "You got to look at Reed City, you got to look at Chip (Chippewa Hills), those are two people that have been thorns but also Tri County is getting better, Grant is better. We have our work cut out, obviously you have ti start with week one against Kent City and try to get better."

The Lions have experience on the offensive and defensive lines but must replace play making quarterback Connor Swinehart.

"I feel like we are going to be great," senior running back, slot receiver and safety David Gonzalez said. "Better than last year, that is what we are always trying to be but pretty much we are going to try to go further, try to go to state champs."

Newaygo is at Kent City Friday night to start the season.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.