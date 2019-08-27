Officer Positions to Fill, Community Cooperation, Muskegon Mayor list reasons for gun violence

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MUSKEGON, Mich,--Muskegon leaders are asking for the community's help to stop the violence after two teens were killed in less than two weeks.

The mayor and the public safety director tell us there are a number of things contributing to gun violence in the city, from too many guns on the street, to officer shortages, but the thing they need the most to is help from the community.

"An individual lost his life I should have people lined up at the door telling me what happened," says Public Safety Director Jeffrey Lewis.

16 year old Zamarian Cooper was shot and killed in Muskegon on Aug. 17th, while walking home from a party. A little more than a week later, Mervin Bonner was also killed walking down the street just blocks from his high school.

But, what led to both deaths is still a mystery.

"We don't have full community cooperation," says Dir. Lewis.

It's one of the big problems the police department continues to face, community members not coming forward with information to solve crimes.

But the mayor says the problems start before the crimes even happen.

"I don't know specifically what we as a city organization are missing but as a community obviously there's gaps. So that's going to take an effort from the kitchen table to the corporate board room in figuring out how do we address this within the community," says Mayor Stephen Gawron.

Mayor Gawron says fighting gun violence is a community effort and it starts with talking.

That’s why the community recently held a gun violence town-hall.

The mayor wasn’t in attendance but says those efforts are important.

"Town-halls are good it's gets us in the same room, it lets us meet each other. But it can't be a one-off exercise we have to continue to meet and get our juices flowing, as far as our hearts and souls and our ideas as to what do we do more," says Mayor Gawron.

With 80 officers to patrol the city 24/7, Dir. Lewis says his officers can’t be everywhere at once and not only is hiring additional officers difficult, he believes it, alone, won’t solve the problem.

"Throwing more officers at this,I'm not going to sit here and tell you that's going to fix it, it's not. There's other more dynamic pieces of this puzzle that have to come together then we will start moving forward," Dir. Lewis says.

One of those pieces is community programs.

We’re told the night Zamarian was killed, one of those essential programs was closed.

"As the summer rec program was ending within a couple of days this happened they have no program that night, they usually run 6 days a week and it just shows you how important programming is, and we're doing it," says Dir. Lewis.

Both the mayor and director Lewis saying that the effort is there but the community has to meet them half way to save more young lives.

"So it's not something we're just sitting back and watching we're on this because we know how important this is we see the gains and this is a set back and why is it a set back because anytime you lose a youth in your community it's horrific and that's why I want the community to com forth," Dir. Lewis says.

If you know anything at all about either shootings you are ask to call Muskegon police, or if you want to stay anonymous, you can contact silent observer