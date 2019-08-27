Playoff berth gives Tri County confidence heading into 2019

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HOWARD City, Mich. -- Tri County made the playoffs last season for the first time since 2004 and now the Vikings feel like they have the team to get back there this fall and perhaps be even better.

"Not just OK to get to the playoffs but let's go ahead and compete," head coach Phil Butler said. "Let's talk about contending for a league title, a lot of things need to happen for that to happen. We talk about being good people in the classroom, good people in the community and these guys have done that so now we are excited to put it out on the football field and see what we can do."

The players feel as though the culture is changing and are eager to prove that this season.

"Teams should be scared to go against us this year," senior running back Nate Dewey said. "Years before it would be Tri County is on the list that is an easy win, this year they better be practicing harder that week because we are different team this year, we know what it takes to get to the playoffs and we ain't stopping until we get past the playoffs."

The Vikings season begins Thursday night when rival Lakeview pays a visit.