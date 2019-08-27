Police search for suspects in suspicious business fire

Beach Hazards Advisory Posted

WYOMING, Mich -- Police are investigating a fire and theft at Select Auto Group.

The fire was reported on Division avenue just after 6 a.m. Tuesday morning. Once the fire was out, investigators determined the building had been broken into and three vehicles were stolen.

Investigators are still working out the cause of the fire.

" Fire investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire; however, an intentional fire can not be ruled out at this time." Lieutenant Eirc Wiler of Wyoming Department of Public Safety told FOX 17 in a statement.

Two vehicles were recovered by the Grand Rapids Police Department, but a 2014 Chrysler 300c AWD is still missing. The vehicle is black with no license plate.

Anyone with information about the missing vehicle or the break-in and fire is asked to call the Wyoming Department of Public Safety at 616.530.7300 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

