Taking care of your front load washer

Sponsored Content – Gerrit’s Appliances

Congratulations on your choice to purchase one of the best washing machines on the market! This post will help you avoid unneccessary headaches when it comes to the cleaning and care of your machine.

Don’t want any weird smells or mold coming from your door seal? Keep reading!

Front Load washers are equipped with the highest level of wash-ability technology. However, may customers have issues with a stinky/moldy door seal.

To overcome this issue we recommend the following solutions from the date of purchase.

We recommend using a POWDER He detergent. Most liquid detergents on the market are petroleum and animal fat based products. These liquid detergents coat the back side of your rubber door gasket (where you can’t see) and over time build up and add to odor and molding of the door gasket. By using POWDER He detergent you bypass the issue of this build up on the door.

POWDER He detergent also allows for no additional build-up of “gunk” on the inside of your washers lines and pump motor, which will equate to a longer life of your machine!

Once you are done using/washing in your front load washer, we recommend that you leave the door cracked open (it doesn’t have to be all the way open). By doing this it will allow your door seal to dry out!

Please remove your clothing and put it into the dryer when your front load washer is done. By leaving your clothing, wet, inside your machine, it will make your laundry smell musty and will take multiple washes to try to get that smell out.

Softener should always be kept to a minimum inside the washer. When using Softener please dilute (1 Tbs/dilute with ¾-1 Cup of water).

Bleach should always be kept to a minimum due to potential damage to the rubber door gaskets and the corrosive nature towards the bearing system.

If you have any questions at all regarding the care of your washer – please reach out to us & a member of our sales team would be more than happy to assist you!