TOYS! exhibit extended, more to come this fall

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Grand Rapids Public Museum announced three exhibits for fall 2019.

The museum will be extending the stay of recent favorite, TOYS!, welcoming back the intriguing Bodies Revealed, and introducing the brand new Design Zone.

“We are overwhelmed by the community response to the TOYS! exhibit,” said Alex Forist, Chief Curator at the GRPM in a statement. The exhibit features displays and interactive areas presenting some of the most popular games through history. TOYS! is slated to stay at the museum through August 2020.

Bodies Revealed returns to the Grand Rapids Public Museum on November 16th after almost 10 years giving a new generation of visitors a chance to see the inter-workings of their own bodies.

“The exhibition features real, whole and partial body specimens that have been preserved through an innovative process…” Christie Bender, Museum Director of Marketing and Customer Service told FOX 17. The hope is this exhibit will inspire visitors to take control of their own health. Members can buy tickets starting September 9th, while sales open to the public September 18th.

New to the museum, Design Zone opens October 19th with interactive displays showing the problem-solving side of art, engineering, and music.

“Design Zone gives all ages a chance to be hands-on and explore creative concepts, learning the processes and tools needed to create a successful design.” Bender said in a statement.

Visitors will get a chance to design 2D and 3D art, practice their DJ skills, and make a virtual design of theme-parks.

The Grand Rapids Public Museum is open Monday – Friday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. and weekends 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Tickets and tours can be booked through their website here.