2 Michigan State students charged with false terror threat

Posted 1:55 PM, August 28, 2019, by

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Authorities have accused two Michigan State University students of making a false terror threat against the school’s president.

The Lansing State Journal reports Wednesday that 20-year-old Jennifer Spicer and 18-year-old Rami Souguir have been charged with making a false report or threat of terrorism and using a computer to commit a crime. Officials say the accusations stem from a post on the social media service Reddit.

Souguir’s attorney Chris Wickman says his client posted it as a joke and deleted it once he realized it was being taken seriously. He adds Souguir did not intend harm.

The computer science students were released Tuesday on $10,000 bonds. A judge ordered no contact with President Samuel Stanley Jr., and they are banned from campus.

Each faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.