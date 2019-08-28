4th annual Diaper Drive for Gold Coast Doulas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- The 4th annual Gold Coast Doulas Diaper Drive runs from September 1st to October 1st, 2019.

Diaper need is something that goes almost completely unrecognized, but 1 in 3 babies suffer in dirty diapers and no government programs provide them. Food, shelter, and utilities are the only items covered by assistance. Diapers are expensive and many families make tough choices between paying rent and utilities, or buying diapers. Research shows that 48% of parents delay changing diapers and 32% report re-using diapers to make supplies last longer.

The Gold Coast Doulas diaper drive coincides with National Diaper Need Awareness Week, September 23 – September 29. Diaper Need Awareness Week is an initiative of the National Diaper Bank Network (NDBN), created to make a difference in the lives of the nearly 5.2 million babies in the United States aged three or younger who live in poor or low-income families.

Our drive specifically benefits Nestlings Diaper Bank and Great Start Parent Coalition of Kent County. Holland-based Nestlings has distributed over 600,000 diapers and helped over 18,000 families since 2011. Nestlings Diaper Bank also works with 31 partner agencies to distribute the diapers to the families in need.

The goal is to collect 40,000 diapers to support families in need in Kent, Ottawa, and Allegan counties to celebrate our 4th anniversary. We collect opened and unopened boxes and packages of new disposable diapers, used cloth diapers and cloth supplies, new cloth diapers, and new boxes or packages of wipes.

Diaper donations will be accepted from September 1 to October 1 at the following partnered drop-off locations:

In Zeeland:

Smedley Dental 133 1/3 E Main Ave

Howard Miller Library 14 S. Church Street

In Holland:

Untangled Salon 650 Riley Street

Brann’s 12234 James Street

Harbor Health and Massage 444 Washington Ave.

EcoBuns Baby + Co 12330 James Street

Great Legs Winery Brewery Distillery 332 East Lakewood Boulevard

The Insurance Group 593 Heritage Court

In Hudsonville:

Hudsonville Congregational United Church of Christ 4950 32nd Avenue

In Ada:

Ada Christian Reformed Church/FIT4MOM Grand Rapids 7152 Bradfield Ave SE

In East Grand Rapids:

Hulst Jepsen Physical Therapy 2000 Burton St SE, Suite 1

In Grand Rapids:

Mindful Counseling 741 Kenmoor Ave SE and 3351 Claystone St. SE, Ste G 32

Crossfit 616/BIRTHFIT Grand Rapids 2430 Turner Ave NW, Ste A

Pediatric Dental Specialists 2155 E Paris Ave SE, Ste 120

West End GR 1101 Godfrey Ave SW, Ste S440

MomHive 1422 Wealthy St SE

Hopscotch Children’s Store 909 Cherry Street SE

Grand Rapids Natural Health 638 Fulton St W, B

Gold Coast Doulas 1430 Robinson Rd SE, Ste 204

Rise Wellness Chiropractic 1430 Robinson Rd SE, Ste 201

Gemini Media will be collecting diapers at their office from September 1 to 13 and will be offering discounted tickets to the Grand Rapids Baby and Beyond Expo for anyone who donates a bag or box of diapers. 401 Hall Rd SW Ste 331

In Walker:

ABC Pediatrics 4288 3 Mile Rd NW

In Wyoming:

ABC Pediatrics 4174 56th St SW

We appreciate your support! Contact us at info@goldcoastdoulas.com with questions.