5 breakfasts in 5 minutes & food to fuel busy parents, kids

Five Easy Back-to-School Breakfasts Families Can Make in 5 minutes

Recipes:

1. Avocado toast using premade guacamole

2. Trail mix with nuts, nutritious cereal, dark chocolate, and dried fruit

3. Apple pie overnight oats

Ingredients

· 1 cup instant oats

· 1 cup low fat milk or milk substitute

· 1 cup of Greek yogurt

· 1 cup of chopped apples

· ½ teaspoon ground cinnamon

· 2 teaspoons honey

· 2 teaspoon chia seed

4. Homemade green smoothie w/ granola bar

Ingredients

· 1.5 cups of spinach

· 1 mango

· 1 frozen banana

· 1 cup Greek yogurt

· 1 cup low-fat coconut milk

· Ice

Instructions

· Blend all together and enjoy! This also made two servings.

5. Omelet in a mug

Ingredients

· 2 eggs, lightly beaten

· 2 Tbsp. turkey or lunch meat of choice

· 2 Tbsp. fresh baby spinach, chopped

· 1 Tbsp. green pepper, diced

· 1 Tbsp. red pepper, diced

· 1 Tbsp. tomato, diced

· 1 Tbsp. reduced-fat cheddar cheese

· Salt and pepper to taste, if desired

Instructions

1. Spray a microwave-safe mug with non-stick cooking spray.

2. Combine all ingredients in mug and mix.

3. Microwave uncovered on high for 1 minute; stir. Cook for 1-1 1/2 minutes longer or until eggs are completely set.

4. Serve warm. Enjoy!

Five Foods to Fuel Busy Kids and Parents

1. Apple and banana dipped in peanut butter and cinnamon

2. Carrots and cucumbers dipped in hummus

3. Turkey cheese and apple roll-ups

Ingredients

· 1 granny smith apple or apple of choice

· 1 slice lemon

· Cut block of cheese into 1/2 inch rectangular pieces

· Turkey deli meat or ham or lunch meat of choice

Instructions

1. Slice the apple into 1/2 inch thick slices. Rub the apple with the lemon wedge to prevent from going brown.

2. 2. Slice the cheddar cheese into 1/2 inch wide slices.

3. Place an apple slice and a cheese slice on top of the deli meat and fold over deli meat to wrap. Enjoy!

4. Roasted chickpeas and a pear

Ingredients

· Cooking spray

· 2 (15 oz.) cans of chickpeas, drained and rinsed

· 1-2 tbsp. extra virgin olive oil

· 1-2 tsp. sea salt

· 1 tsp. black pepper

· 1-2 tsp. garlic powder (optional)

· 1-2 tsp. cayenne pepper (optional)

Instructions

1. Position oven rack in the center and preheat oven to 400 degrees F. 2. Spray baking sheet with cooking spray to avoid sticking. 3. Drain, rinse and dry chickpeas thoroughly. 4. Mix oil and seasonings together. 5. Toss chickpeas in oil mixture. 6. Spread evenly in one layer on baking sheet. 7. Bake for 30-50 minutes until browned without burning. 8. Cool for 30 minutes and chickpeas will continue to crunch. Enjoy!

5. Matcha energy bites

Ingredients

· ½ cup raw cashews

· ¼ cup of white chocolate chips

· ½ cup raw pistachios, shelled

· 12 Medjool dates, pitted

· ¼ cup shredded coconut, unsweetened

· 2 tsp matcha powder

· 1 tbsp coconut oil

Instructions

1. Place all ingredients into the food processor. 2. Process for one minute or until well blended and fully combined. 3. Roll into about 14 balls. 4. Refrigerate for 15 minutes before serving. Enjoy!