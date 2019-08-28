Big Hole & Par Crawl helps kids like Tegan fight against Cystic Fibrosis

Posted 11:28 AM, August 28, 2019, by , Updated at 11:27AM, August 28, 2019

For regular families, giving children a dose of Tylenol here and there is no big deal. But for families who have children dealing with cystic fibrosis, those medications become a daily regime, not to metion dozens of other medicine and breathing treatments.

All of those treatments and drugs can cost a lot of money, so to help relieve the financial burden on families, Friends and Families of Cystic Fibrosis is hosting a huge golf outing and fundraiser on September 14.

The Cheers to Michigan Big Hole and Par Crawl is a fundraiser adding a twist to a fun round of big hole golf. At Arrowhead Golf Course, there will be a brewery, winery, or cider on various tee boxes throughout the golf course.

Teams of four can sign up to play a round of golf and each get 10 drink tickets, a collectible beer mug, lunch, dinner, and other prizes for $400 per team.

Registration starts at 11 a.m. and the shotgun start at 12 p.m.

Sign up online with the promo code FOX17 to get a discount on registration.

To learn more information or to register, visit bidpal.net/parcrawl

