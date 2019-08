Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The GrandCon Gaming Convention is returning to downtown Grand Rapids with a variety of tabletop games, publishers, and designers this weekend.

DeVos Place will be filled with shop exhibitors, artists, cosplay, play hobby games all weekend, attend seminars, participate in tournaments, and meet and mingle with industry guests.

GrandCon will take place August 30 through September 1.

To learn more and see a complete list of events, visit grand-con.com.