Cats and kittens are free for adoption at the Kent Co. Animal Shelter

Posted 10:57 AM, August 28, 2019, by

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich.  – If you are looking to get a cat or a kitten, now is your time.

The Kent County Animal Shelter announced Wednesday that the shelter has nearly 120 cats and kittens and they are currently free for adoptive families.

Shelter officials say they have recently seen an unprecedented surge in the cat population and it is urgent to now get the felines into good homes.

Potential cat parents need to fill out an adoption form here.

All the cats and kittens have been spayed or neutered and have been tested for Feline Leukemia and FIV.  All of them are up-to-date on vaccinations and have been micro-chipped.

The Kent County Animal Shelter is located at 740 Fuller N.E. in Grand Rapids. The shelter is open Monday through Thursday 1pm-7pm (adoption cutoff time is 6:30) and Friday from 9am to 5pm (adoptions available until 4PM)

