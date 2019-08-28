Consumers kicks off clean energy tour in GR

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Consumers Energy started a statewide tour Wednesday in a campaign to get people to help them reduce the reliance on coal usage and carbon emissions.

CEO Patti Poppe was in Grand Rapids Wednesday to meet with community leaders as part of a seven-stop tour.

“We need every home and business that we serve to be a part of the solution,” she said.

Consumers is working to meet customers’ needs with 90% clean energy resources, eliminate coal and reduce carbon emissions over 90% by 2040.

People interested in being a clean energy partner can sign up online. Consumers will plant a tree for every person who signs up with an email address.

