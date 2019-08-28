Dorian becomes a hurricane, intensifies

Posted 2:21 PM, August 28, 2019, by , Updated at 02:34PM, August 28, 2019

From National Hurricane Center

MIAMI (AP) — Forecasters say Dorian has become a hurricane as it nears the U.S. Virgin Islands and is expected to keep getting stronger.

Shortly before 2 p.m. EDT, the National Hurricane Center reported Hurricane Dorian was expected to move near or over the U.S. and British Virgin Islands during the afternoon. It’s then expected to move over the open Atlantic, east of the southeastern Bahamas, on a course approaching the U.S. Southeast coast.

The Miami-based hurricane center reports Dorian has become a Category 1 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph (120 kph). Dorian is forecast to gain more strength over the next few days as it cross over warm Atlantic waters. It’s moving to the northwest near 13 mph (21 kph) and continue on that path for the next day or two.

Click here for the FOX 17 Hurricane Tracker.

