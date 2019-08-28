Learn more about being a foster parent at free informational seminar

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- If you have ever considered becoming a foster parent, there is a free event planned next week for you to learn more.

The "Get Involved' Foster Care Event is September 3 from 5:30-8 p.m. at Eastern Avenue Church ,514 Eastern Ave SE in Grand Rapids.

There will be a free dinner, free childcare, a panel discussion, and community recourse booths.

There are currently 856 children in foster care. Over 400 are from the 49507, 49504 and 49503 zip codes. In those zip codes, there are ONLY 66 licensed foster homes

To RSVP for the event, click here.