Man ejected, killed in Mecosta Co. crash

DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A man was killed when he was ejected from his vehicle in a crash Wednesday in Mecosta County.

The crash happened around 12:15 p.m. on 125th Avenue near Jefferson Road in Deerfield Township, near Morley.

Authorities said a man was driving north on 125th Avenue when his vehicle left the roadway and hit a tree, ejecting him from the vehicle. The 37-year-old Greenville man was pronounced dead at the scene.