McDonald's is celebrating a decade of service McCafe coffee to its customers with a new look and feel.

The new-look includes an updated logo, new golden cups, and continue to be Forst Stewardship Council-Certified.

In 2018, McDonald’s USA served roughly 822 million cups of hot Premium Roast McCafé Coffee, which is equal to almost 1,600 cups of hot Premium Roast McCafé Coffee per minute.

A McDonald's rep stopped by with some coffee and muffins to celebrate.