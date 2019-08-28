× Police: Person in van offered candy, ride to kids near Godfrey-Lee

WYOMING, Mich. — There will be more officers near Wyoming Godfrey-Lee after someone in a van offered kids candy and a ride to school.

Police say a group of students were walking to school around 8 a.m. Wednesday when someone backing the van out of a driveway talked to the students. During that interaction, the students said the driver offered them candy and a ride to school.

The kids kept going without further incident.

Police are trying to figure out what the person’s intentions were. During the investigation, there will be an increased police presence around the district while students are walking to and from school.