Police: Person in van offered candy, ride to kids near Godfrey-Lee

Posted 4:54 PM, August 28, 2019, by

WYOMING, Mich. — There will be more officers near Wyoming Godfrey-Lee after someone in a van offered kids candy and a ride to school.

Police say a group of students were walking to school around 8 a.m. Wednesday when someone backing the van out of a driveway talked to the students. During that interaction, the students said the driver offered them candy and a ride to school.

The kids kept going without further incident.

Police are trying to figure out what the person’s intentions were. During the investigation, there will be an increased police presence around the district while students are walking to and from school.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.