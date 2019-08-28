× Report: Sasha Obama to attend U-M

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The youngest daughter of former President Barack Obama is going to attend the University of Michigan, according to the Detroit News.

The newspaper reported Sasha Obama was seen attending freshman orientation with men thought to be Secret Service agents. She is the first of her family not to attend an Ivy League School.

Barack and Michelle Obama both attended Harvard Law School, where Malia Obama is also currently enrolled.

The school and a spokeswoman for Michelle Obama declined to comment on Sasha Obama’s enrollment.