Ring of Fire: The Music of Johnny Cash performing at GRCT

Posted 11:42 AM, August 28, 2019, by , Updated at 11:41AM, August 28, 2019

Experience a musical adventure woven together by the legendary songbook of Johnny Cash. Ring of Fire is coming to the Grand Rapids Civic Theater and it's being called not just a biography of the singer's life, but an overall examination of the universal human story.

An ensemble of eight actors introduces a singing, dancing nod to Cash in black including, “I Walk The Line”, “A Boy Named Sue”, “Folsom Prison Blues” and “Ring of Fire.” The familiar tunes serve as an anchor for a deeper narrative on love, generational living, struggles, and redemption.

To purchase tickets, visit grct.org.

