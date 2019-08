Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SARANAC, Mich. — A Saranac student has died hours after collapsing during a non-contact portion of football practice Wednesday.

The student, identified as Skylar Lasby, died overnight after being airlifted by Aero Med to Helen DeVos Children's Hospital.

Officials with Spectrum Health say Lasby died overnight but still no word what caused the young boy to collapse.

Saranac Community Schools posted on Facebook saying resources will be available for students and staff as needed.