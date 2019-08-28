Surveillance video shows man break into gas station that was open

PLAINWELL, Mich. - Police are asking for help in finding the person who tried to break into a gas station that was actually open.

Plainwell Public Safety officers say they were called to the Marathon Gas Station on Allegan Street at about 2:45 a.m. on Monday. The employee told police that a man threw a large rock through the front glass door and came into the building. He then jumped the counter to take the cash register, but the clerk came from the back room and scared him away.

The gas station was actually open and the door was unlocked.

Anyone with information should call 269-685-9858 or Silent Observer at 855-745-3686.

