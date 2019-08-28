Suspect arrested in Kalamazoo murder

KALAMAZOO, Mich. – A Kalamazoo man has been arrested for a weekend murder.

Department of Public Safety investigators say that Cordaro Lorenzo Deere, 32, died Sunday after being shot in the 900 block of Douglas Avenue. A suspect was arrested Wednesday morning in the 3000 block of S. Burdick Street.

The suspect is described as a 32-year-old Kalamazoo man. His identity has not yet been released, but he is expected to be charged with Open Murder, Felony Firearm, Carrying a Concealed Weapon and other charges. He is in custody awaiting arraignment.