Suspect arrested in Kalamazoo murder

Posted 2:07 PM, August 28, 2019, by

KALAMAZOO, Mich. – A Kalamazoo man has been arrested for a weekend murder.

Department of Public Safety investigators say that Cordaro Lorenzo Deere, 32, died Sunday after being shot in the 900 block of Douglas Avenue.  A suspect was arrested Wednesday morning in the 3000 block of S. Burdick Street.

The suspect is described as a 32-year-old Kalamazoo man. His identity has not yet been released, but he is expected to be charged with Open Murder, Felony Firearm, Carrying a Concealed Weapon and other charges. He is in custody awaiting arraignment.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.