Suspect in gas station robbery arrested, another sought

ALGOMA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Newaygo man has been arrested for allegedly robbing a Kent County gas station.

The robbery happened around 2:30 a.m. Thursday at a Mobil located at 14 Mile Road NE and Northland Drive. Details on what happened during the robbery or what was taken weren’t available.

On Wednesday, police arrested 35-year-old Daniel Morris in the Jackson area on a charge of armed robbery. Authorities are still searching for another suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.