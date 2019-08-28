Suspect in gas station robbery arrested, another sought

Posted 5:40 PM, August 28, 2019, by

ALGOMA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Newaygo man has been arrested for allegedly robbing a Kent County gas station.

The robbery happened around 2:30 a.m. Thursday at a Mobil located at 14 Mile Road NE and Northland Drive. Details on what happened during the robbery or what was taken weren’t available.

On Wednesday, police arrested 35-year-old Daniel Morris in the Jackson area on a charge of armed robbery. Authorities are still searching for another suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.