Suspect in World War II memorabilia theft identified; faces charges

Photo from USS LST 393 Veterans Museum Facebook page

MUSKEGON, Mich. – The assistant Muskegon County Prosecutor says that a man has been charged with stealing World War II memorabilia from a museum in Muskegon.

Tim Maat tells FOX 17 that John Anthony Zaputil, 61, will be arraigned sometime this week on larceny charges.

The USS LST 3939 Veterans Museum shared a surveillance photo on social media of a suspect on August 14. That photo led investigators to Zaputil.

If convicted, Zaputil could spend up to four years in prison.

