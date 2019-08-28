× Witnesses sought in fatal crash

HOLLAND, Mich. — A Holland man died in a crash on US-31 at Central Avenue Tuesday, and police are hoping witnesses will be able to help in the investigation.

Robert Trees, 86, of Holland, was pronounced dead after being taken to Holland Hospital. Police have not identified the other driver, only as a 20-year-old man from Goetzville, Mich.

Around 4:20 p.m. Tuesday, Trees was driving a pickup southbound on US-31 when he collided with a northbound car driven by the younger man, according to the Holland Department of Public Safety.

Two witnesses have already assisted police, but anyone who saw the crash is asked to call Sgt. Dan Kender at 616-355-1122.