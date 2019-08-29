Bridge Street Market celebrates one-year anniversary with special events

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Bridge Street Market opened it's 40,000-square-foot facility one year ago, and now they're celebrating their first-year milestone with a special party.

All weekend long there will be food, cooking demos, face painting, a photo booth, activities, and so much more.

The One-Year-Anniversary Celebration is happening August 29 through September 1.

The Bridge Street Market is located at 405 Seward Avenue Northwest in Grand Rapids.

To get a complete list of events, visit their Facebook page or bridgestreetmarket.com/events.