Bridge Street Market celebrates one-year anniversary with special events

Posted 11:22 AM, August 29, 2019, by , Updated at 11:21AM, August 29, 2019

The Bridge Street Market opened it's 40,000-square-foot facility one year ago, and now they're celebrating their first-year milestone with a special party.

All weekend long there will be food, cooking demos, face painting, a photo booth, activities, and so much more.

The One-Year-Anniversary Celebration is happening August 29 through September 1.

The Bridge Street Market is located at 405 Seward Avenue Northwest in Grand Rapids.

To get a complete list of events, visit their Facebook page or bridgestreetmarket.com/events.

