Cheesecake Factory hiring for new Kentwood location

KENTWOOD, Mich. — The Cheesecake Factory is looking to hire nearly 300 passionate staff members to join its team at its new location at the Woodland Mall in Kentwood.

The new restaurant will open in November and the company is looking for hospitality-minded individuals who take pride in their work.

The company, which was named the top 100 best companies to work for by FORTUNE, is currently hiring for prep cooks, line cooks, bartenders, cashiers, servers, dishwashers, bussers and hosts.

