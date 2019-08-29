City launches text system for local emergencies and police situations

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The Grand Rapids Police Department is now offering text messaging to residents for local emergencies and advisories.

The system is offered through Nixle and built for local governments to disseminate information to residents. More than 8,000 agencies and governments around the country use Nixle.

To sign up:

Text “Grand Rapids” to 888777 from your mobile phone or if you want alerts for just your area, text your ZIP code to the same number. You can also sign up here to customize what kind of alerts you wish to receive.

“The world is constantly changing, and we need to adapt the ways in which we communicate with our community,” Deputy Chief David Kiddle said in a press release. “These alerts allow us to reach a greater number of people, especially in an emergency situation.”