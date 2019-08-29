Cooley Law School to cut tuition by 21%

Posted 3:09 PM, August 29, 2019
WMU sign Western Michigan University

LANSING, Mich. — Western Michigan University is reducing the cost of tuition at its law school.

Cooley Law School’s board of directors approved a plan to reduce tuition from $1,750 per credit hour to $1,375 — a 21% cut.

The cut will go into effect in the 2020 fall semester.

In a statement, president and dean James McGrath said the school’s leadership realized it had become too expensive.

The school is also going to seek permission to close its campus in Auburn Hills and will reduce the campus footprint in Lansing.

